DFCU sneak out of Crane Bank properties at midnight

Meera Investments Boss Sudhir Rupaleria

Like a nocturnal thief, DFCU on Friday night sneaked out of Meera Investments Limited properties which were initially occupied by Crane Bank.

Equipped with lorries, DFCU emptied the buildings at midnight. They reportedly closed 20 of their branches.

Dfcu Loading trucks in the night

Night movers were astonished as they saw trucks full of DFCU belongings including chairs, computers, teller tables and files leave Crane Chambers along Kampala Road.

Last year media reports claimed that DFCU Bank would be exiting over 20 Meera Investment buildings controversially taken by Bank of Uganda in 2016 and handed to DFCU. DFCU rushed to refute the claims.

