Direct flights between Tel Aviv and Entebbe cleared

This came during an official visit by the Israel leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara to Uganda on Monday.

Museveni said that Netanyahu had proposed direct flights between Tel Aviv and Entebbe, to which Museveni replied in the affirmative. He said: “Israel’s national carrier should begin direct flights between Tel Aviv and Entebbe, as soon as they are ready.”

Both leaders agreed that direct flights would boost trade between the two countries by reducing delays.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also asked Museveni to open an embassy in the disputed Jerusalem to which he promised to reciprocate by opening an embassy in Kampala.

Netanyahu’s request follows a position by the US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel Capital, something that is highly dispute by most muslims who recognise Jerusalem as largely a part of Palestine and not Israel.

Beside’s the apparent diplomatic manoeuvre by Netanyahu aimed at attracting more states to recognize Jerusalem, Israel has a number of interests in Uganda ranging from security, ICT, agriculture and tourism.

Recently, an Israel company was given the green light to grow marijuana on a commercial scale for export purposes. The company’s operations were however paused and workers sacked following reports of irregular power connections that affected its operations.

