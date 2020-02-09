Feb. rains leave Manafwa’s brick makers in tears

Irene Mukhaye, a resident of Busyula one village in Khabutoola Parish, Manafwa district last year borrowed UGX 1.2m from Trinity Savings Group and invested it in her brick-laying business. She succeeded in the first stages of the project and produced over 30,000 bricks.

Unfortunately, just when Mukhaye was about to taste the fruits of her hard work, than misfortune struck. The unexpected rains that fell during the past two weeks washed away almost all her 25,000 stacked bricks and with them, Mukhaye’s dream of rising from poverty.

February is widely regarded as a hot month across most parts of Uganda. However, this year, the country has received a considerable volumes of rainfall which caused most farmers to want to plant.

“I was expecting much from this project towards the acquisition of school fees, necessities, and developmental aspects among others but now I am worried,” she said.

Patrick Soyi, another resident of Busyula village narrates a similar ordeal.

In addition to his cows and goats, Soyi also sold part of his plot of land to invest in the brick laying project with the hope of getting more funds and ensure sustenance of his family and acquisition of school fees. He lost over 13,000 bricks in the heavy down pours.

“We are worried of how we shall sustain our families, taking of our children back to school as the term is upon us,” he said.

A number of families in Khabutoola Parish are crying foul due to the negative impacts of the unexpected rains. Over 300,000 bricks estimated at worth UGX 45,000,000 were lost between January and February 2020.

Francis Wananzofu, the LC one Chairperson of Watsube village said that about 58 residents in his village had lost a very big number of bricks which he said was a great loss to the village.

“The aim of the people was to boost their incomes, acquiring some money to take care of their families, school fees payment for their children among others. Unfortunately, all what they expected is now a failed deal leaving them in tears. Many are asking themselves how they will pay schools for their children,” he said

He also urged the government to give them a hand in this situation because they are now stranded.

Paul Kaboole Sezi, the area councilor of Khabutoola parish said that they are so sympathetic to the affected victims because of the worrying disastrous situation that they are going through.

He however urged the people in his parish to remain hopeful and patient.

By Wycliff Micah Namunyu

Comments

comments