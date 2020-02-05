Connect with us

Is Jackie Chandiru out of danger?

Is Jackie Chandiru out of danger?

Singer Jackie Chandiru.

Enstrained Ugandan diva Jackie Chandiru was confined in Naguru hospital and in a very terrible condition towards the end of 2019 but she appears to be out of danger.

Well-wishers like pastor Wilson Bugembe and promoter Balaam Barugahara came on board to help raise medical bills for Chandiru who was reportedly being demanded a lot of money by the hospital but they were stopped by the family saying they didn’t need anyone’s help.

Chandiru who has been in and out of rehab then disappeared, she had been nursing a problem of drug addiction for a long time and was said to have been secretly flown out of the country by her Dutch husband Nol Van Vliet to get treatment.

Through her Instagram page she posted pictures with a caption “Best thing to hold onto in life is God’s love” and by the look of things, Chandiru is in now good health again thanks to the treatment and she thanks God for it.

Her fans are excited to see her looking and feeling better and were quick to welcome her back with so much joy.

