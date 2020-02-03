Kabarole Woman MP stalker Brian Isiko now a free man

Buganda Road Court Grade I Magistrate Stella Amabirisi today (January 3) dismissed the case against 25-year old Brian Isiko who had been charged with harassing Kabarole Woman Member of Parliament Sylvia Rwabwogo.

Isiko, a student of YMCA College Jinja branch, was in 2018 charged with cyber harassment and offensive communication and according to prosecution, he was disturbing the peace of Rwabwogo when he allegedly sent her continuous love messages.

The court’s judgment came following submission of Isiko’s lawyer who asked court to have the case dismissed after the State failed to present the witness in court

In her ruling, the Magistrate stated that it’s unfair for Isiko to keep on coming to court even when the complainant has never been to court to testify against him yet she was summoned on several occasions.

“From 2018, the witness has never appeared in court yet the accused has been continuously appearing. This indicates that the witness is not interested in the matter. In the interest of justice, the case has been dismissed and the accused is set free unless charged again with other offences,” she said.

It should, however, be noted that the same court in July 2018 convicted Isiko on basis of his own plea of guilt and he was sentenced to two years in jail but he later appealed in the High Court which ordered for a rehearing.

