Kenya's Ex-President Arap Moi Passes

News

Kenya’s Ex-President Arap Moi Passes

RIP Daniel Arap Moi, Kenya’s former president

Kenya’s second president Daniel Arap Moi has died aged 95. The country’s President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed in a proclamation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brief comment on the passing of Kenya’s longest serving president


Many Kenyans and indeed other East Africans remember Moi as a tactful politician who managed to hold onto power for 24 years even though he sometimes resorted to despotic means including violent suppression of his opponents, human rights violations and imprisonment of critics and political opponents.

Moi’s stranglehold onto power ended in 2002 after Kenya’s parliament passed an amendment that barred him for running for a further term.

Moi was born on September 2, 1924 into a farming family. He was a close ally of Kenya’s first president Kenyatta.

Before joining politics, Moi was a teacher.

Many Ugandans hail him for his peaceful handover of power to the opposition led by Mwai Kibaki in 2002, as Uganda’s opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye has commented in a twitter post below.

Besigye twitter comment on Moi’s passing

