‘Kidnapped’ Rev. Mwesigwa found alive in Soroti

Reverend Isaac Solomon Mwesigwa, who disappeared a few days ago and was feared kidnapped, was this morning found alive in Soroti, Archbishop, Dr. Stanley Ntagali has confirmed.

“This morning, when the vicar was leading a service, Rev. Isaac Mwesigwa came to him looking tired and frustrated; stressed, traumatized and said he wanted to have a word with him. The vicar and his team then listened to him, gave him water to shower having noticed that he needed to bathe; they immediately informed me because I am here in Soroti and I then told them to bring him,” said Ntagali.

The circumstances surrounding Rev. Mwesigwa, who is the Deputy Vicar of Central Buganda Diocese in Kanoni, are not yet clear. But The New Vision reported this week that he was last seen leaving a hotel in Mukono.

Ntagali further noted that the reasons for Rev. Mwesigwa’s abduction were still unknown as investigations into the matter are being handled by police.

“Since the time he was abducted, he didn’t know why he was but by God’s grace he was kept alive, we’re happy to have him alive but I also want to thank Uganda police, church provosts and vicar of St. Peters Cathedral Soroti for the job well done,” Ntagali told one radio station this aftertoon.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire told The Sunrise in a phone call that they are yet to reach Rev. Mwesigwa to record a statement as part of the initiative to establish why he had been kidnapped and that the hunt for the suspects is still on.

Reverand Mwesigwa is the Deputy Vicar of Central Buganda and also attached to kasaka-Gomba central Buganda diocese as well as a student of Uganda Christian University; at the time of his kidnap at about 9:00pm on Sunday, he was heading to his uncle’s residence where he normally spends a night before attending lectures the following day.

Stanley Sempiira, the uncle to Rev. Mwesigwa revealed that shortly before the kidnap; he received a call from his son notifying him of a suspicious incident in which he described unknown men that allegedly stopped him in Sonde along his way to Mukono.

“Before he called, he told me of gunmen in civilian clothes that had stopped him on his way to Mukono and I asked him whether his car was locked but before he could finish answering, I heard him pleading with them not to break into his car promising to open for them,” said Sempiira.

A day after the alleged kidnap on Tuesday morning, Rev. Mwesigwa’s vehicle a white Toyota Raum UAR468D was found parked in Seeta town, Goma sub county Mukono District with its ignition key in together with clergy clothes.

Comments

comments