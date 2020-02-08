Mityana’s new  Bishop faces tough challenge

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda handing over car keys to Bishop James Bukomeko from the His Excellency the presidentThe installation of Dr. James Bukomeko as the new Bishop of Mityana on Sunday was characterized with a lot of pomp and fanfare as Christians celebrated a new chapter in a rapidly evolving diocese of Mityana .

Dr. Bukomeko replaced Dr. Samuel Kazimba Mugalu who was elected as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda . Bukomeko faces a mountain of fitting into the shoes of Dr. Mugalu who many acknowledged achieved so much in the 11 years he presided over Mityana Diocese.

For details of Kazimba achievement see our article on Kazimba’s Evangelism.

Despite the challenge, the Christian community of Mityana Diocese which stretches as far Kyankwanzi district offered their unreserved support to the new Bishop.

