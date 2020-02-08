Connect with us

Mityana’s new  Bishop faces tough challenge

Published on

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda handing over car keys to Bishop James Bukomeko from the His Excellency the presidentThe installation of  Dr. James Bukomeko as the new Bishop of Mityana on Sunday was characterized with a lot of pomp and fanfare as Christians celebrated a new chapter in a rapidly evolving diocese of Mityana .

Dr. Bukomeko replaced Dr. Samuel Kazimba Mugalu who was elected as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda . Bukomeko faces a mountain of fitting into the shoes of Dr. Mugalu who many acknowledged achieved so much in the 11 years he presided over Mityana Diocese.

For details of Kazimba achievement see our article on Kazimba’s Evangelism.

Despite the challenge, the Christian community of Mityana Diocese which stretches as far Kyankwanzi district offered their unreserved support to the new Bishop.

Some of the priests who attended the service

Archibishop Kazimba displaying the log book for the vehicle which was donated to him by Christians thanking him for his services. Left is Freeman Kiyimba who has been the chairperson of the organizing committee for the farewell of Archibishop-Elect Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu as well as the in-coming Mityana Bishop James Bukomeko

William Mukiibi Muzanganda with students from his Muzza High School donated 1 m to the new Bishop James Bukomeko and promised to keep supporting him throughout his endeavors

Christians handing over a vehicle to bishop Kazimba in appreciation to his services

Bishop Bukomeko with his wife, speaking to the residents


Business men, the clergy and residents pose for a photograph with the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda

