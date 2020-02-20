Museveni, Oyo to co-host 1st monarchs’ summit

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru of Tooro Kingdom will host the first ever World Monarchs Summit under the theme ‘Monarchs for Sustainable Peace and Inclusive Development.’ that is slated for September 2020 in Fortpotal.

The developments were revealed during a meeting between President Museveni, King Oyo and Tooro Queen mother Best Kemigisa at State House Entebbe

worlds reigning sovereigns, constitutional and hereditary monarchs including Kings, Queens, Emirs, Emperors, Grand Dukes, Princes and Sultans, among others will interface with the wider strategic stakeholders in order to share experiences and support initiatives that are geared towards inclusive development.

Museveni expressed readiness to work with Omukama Oyo in matters concerning development in his area in particular and the whole country at large.

“I have no difficulty in associating myself with efforts of His Highness in matters of development,” said Museveni.

Omukama Oyo, on his part, revealed that he has already visited fellow monarchs around the world in connection with their September 2020 Summit where there close to 27 Kings and Queens in the world.

King Oyo commended President Museveni for accepting to co-host the first world monarchs’ Summit and the support he (Museveni) has always extended to him and Tooro Kingdom.

