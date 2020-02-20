Connect with us

Museveni, Oyo to co-host 1st monarchs’ summit

News

Museveni, Oyo to co-host 1st monarchs’ summit

Avatar
Published on

King OYo and President Museveni at Entebbe State House photo By PPU

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru of Tooro Kingdom will host the first ever World Monarchs Summit under the theme ‘Monarchs for Sustainable Peace and Inclusive Development.’ that is slated for September 2020 in Fortpotal.

The developments were revealed during a meeting between President Museveni, King Oyo and Tooro Queen mother Best Kemigisa at State House Entebbe

 

President Museveni greeting Tooro Queen Mother Best Kemigisa as King Oyo Looks on

worlds reigning sovereigns, constitutional and hereditary monarchs including Kings, Queens, Emirs, Emperors, Grand Dukes, Princes and Sultans, among others will interface with the wider strategic stakeholders in order to share experiences and support initiatives that are geared towards inclusive development.

Museveni expressed readiness to work with Omukama Oyo in matters concerning development in his area in particular and the whole country at large.

“I have no difficulty in associating myself with efforts of His Highness in matters of development,” said Museveni.

Omukama Oyo, on his part, revealed that he has already visited fellow monarchs around the world in connection with their September 2020 Summit where there close to 27 Kings and Queens in the world.

King Oyo commended President Museveni for accepting to co-host the first world monarchs’ Summit and the support he (Museveni) has always extended to him and Tooro Kingdom.

 

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top