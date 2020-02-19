President, UN Special envoy discuss situation in Great Lakes

President Museveni has met with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General to the Great Lakes region, Mr. Xia Huang and delegation at State House Entebbe. The President and Special Envoy discussed strategies on how to further boost greater development and cooperation among the countries of the Great Lakes Region.

Secretary General Huang Xia briefed the President ahead of the forthcoming Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes region.

He also noted that the UN is steadfast in continuing to support the countries of the Great Lakes region and that his meeting with the President comes at an ideal time when the Great lakes nations are looking forward to the regional oversight mechanism summit in Kinshasa.

On political situation, Mr. Xia Huang noted that the governments in the region have made an effort in using democracy to govern their countries. He reiterated that the UN and the region must work hand in hand to make sure that democracy is maintained in the electoral processes.

He was also happy to note that within the Great Lakes region, Uganda is one of the most influential countries with an efficient Human Rights Commission

Their meeting comes days to the 4th quadripartite summit at Katuna border. In October last year, members of the UN Security Council were briefed by Mr. Huang Xia, about the positive developments in the Great Lakes region, particularly the diplomatic efforts facilitated by Presidents João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola and Félix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that led to the quadripartite summit in Luanda Angola.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the 21 August memorandum of understanding between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. They looked forward to its implementation, which will contribute to ease their economic and political relations, for the benefit of the whole region.

