Rema and Hamza appointed Mengo Blood Bank Ambassadors, In Campaign to collect 100, 000 US Dollars

Love birds Hamza and Rema Ssebunya have been appointed as Ambassadors of the Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank and donations.

The Developments were announced during a press conference at Kampala Serena Conference Center where they will headline the Annual Transformational Leadership Forum and concert slated for next week on Friday 28th February 2020 aimed at raising 100,000 US Dollars for purchasing an-ultra-modern blood-processing equipment.

The equipment will be used to complete the blood processing cycle which includes the Automatic Blood Grouping Machine, which determines the donated blood groups; and the Floor Standing Centrifridge 6000i for component preparation which separates blood into different components like platelets, plasma and packed red cells among others Which will boost the recently acquired transfusion transmissible infection testing machines at Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank.

The Transformational Leadership Forum, whose theme is ‘United by Blood’, will feature prominent, inspirational and internationally acclaimed speakers like H.E. Dominic Barton, Canada’s Ambassador to China, Professor PLO Lumumba from Kenya among others.

These will address the participants on transformational leadership, international collaborations, public private partnerships, innovation, and the Africa Free Trade Agreement.

The leadership forum and dinner is expected to attract about 500 people and organizations where each will contribute around 25 million shillings

Bryan Mbasa, the Chief Manager MTN Foundation commended Rotary Uganda for supporting Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank.

Rema Namakula and Husband thanked Rotary Uganda for associating with them as their brand ambassadors in the noble cause.

“As a couple we are thankful to rotary for this opportunity to serve and advocate for the Programme” said Rema.

