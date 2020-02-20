Connect with us

Sexuality Scholar Stella Nyanzi Released

Dr. Stella Nyanzi

The International Crimes Division High Court Judge, Henry Peter Adonyo has on Thursday ordered for the immediate release of former Makerere university lecturer Dr Stella Nyanzi from Luzira women prison where she has been for months.

On the 2nd of August 2019, Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu convicted and sentenced Stella Nyanzi to 18 months imprisonment having found evidence sufficient enough to have her convicted for harassing and annoying President Museveni.

However, Nyanzi and her lawyers, having been unsatisfied with the court ruling filed in an appeal to the International Crimes Division of high court in Kololo.

Through her lawyer, Nyanzi argued that the grade one magistrate passed an illegal and disproportionate sentence.

While giving his judgment, Justice Adonyo noted that grade one magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu lacked jurisdiction to have Dr Nyanzi convicted of Cyber harassment

Furthermore, Justice Adonyo revealed that prosecution failed to present location of the device from which the offence was committed

“Prosecution did not ascertain the kind of device which was used to send as the digital prints were not present before Buganda road court,” revealed the Judge.

At the time of her release, Dr Nyanzi had served nine months of the nixed 18 months period.

