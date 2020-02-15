Connect with us

Simon Kagugube, giant of corporate world, passes

RIP: Dr. Simon Kagugube

Dr. Simon Kagugube, one of the most influential personalities in Uganda’s corporate world, has passed away.

Dr. Kagugube, a giant in the corporate world in Uganda, reportedly died of a heart attack from Nakasero hospital hospital where he had spent a few days on treatment.

By the time of his death, he was the chairman of the Board of Directors of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Executive Director of Centenary Bank and the Chairman of the Board of Monitor Publications Ltd.

Dr Kagugube died on Saturday afternoon at Nakasero hospital where he had been admitted for days following a heart attack, according to Media reports.

Dr Kagugube worked at URA as commissioner for Value Added Tax (VAT) and while there, he temporally served as Deputy Commissioner General of the Agency.

In early 2000, he worked as the Director of Tax and Legal Services at Price Water House Coopers Uganda while he at the same time served as board chairman at Centenary Bank.

In 2011, he was appointed as an independent non-Executive Director at Nation Media Group.

Dr Kagugube was also the president of the East African School of Taxation.

He was born on 1st January 1955 and he lived for 65 years.

