Connect with us

Speaker Kadaga to flag off anti-plastic walk

Health

Speaker Kadaga to flag off anti-plastic walk

Avatar
Published on

The Country Director WWF David Duli gives remarks at 2019 Earth hour dinner at Serena Hotel.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, will on March 13 be the chief walker during the 2020 “Earth Hour” march.

The walk, from the City Square to KCCA Grounds Lugogo, is an activity against plastic pollution.

The march has been organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Uganda Country office.

WWF is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic waste. It is estimated that 600 tons of plastic is disposed of in Uganda as waste, largely in the form of used bottles and polythene (kaveera).

In an interview, the WWF Country Director, David Duli, said: “We want participants to engage in organising regular community clean ups and outreach programs. We will have a symposium with recycling companies and engage with the media. We are also happy to note that the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga will flag off the march as she also participates in the activities. We call upon other MPs to join the cause.”

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga

In addition, Happy Ali, the WWF Uganda Communications Officer said they would focus their campaign on the latest research, sustainable product design, new manufacturing solutions, recycling and reuse of products and raw materials, as well as the latest and next-generation bio-sourced materials and solutions, to create 100% biodegradable, reusable, and compostable products.

He added: “WWF has embarked on a robust sensitization program to make the population aware of the dangers associated with plastic waste.”

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Koikoi Prepares to face the Sergeant Major over Col. Chokoler
By January 13, 2020

Editor

Why 2019 has been a good year
By December 31, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top