Speaker Kadaga to flag off anti-plastic walk

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, will on March 13 be the chief walker during the 2020 “Earth Hour” march.

The walk, from the City Square to KCCA Grounds Lugogo, is an activity against plastic pollution.

The march has been organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Uganda Country office.

WWF is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic waste. It is estimated that 600 tons of plastic is disposed of in Uganda as waste, largely in the form of used bottles and polythene (kaveera).

In an interview, the WWF Country Director, David Duli, said: “We want participants to engage in organising regular community clean ups and outreach programs. We will have a symposium with recycling companies and engage with the media. We are also happy to note that the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga will flag off the march as she also participates in the activities. We call upon other MPs to join the cause.”

In addition, Happy Ali, the WWF Uganda Communications Officer said they would focus their campaign on the latest research, sustainable product design, new manufacturing solutions, recycling and reuse of products and raw materials, as well as the latest and next-generation bio-sourced materials and solutions, to create 100% biodegradable, reusable, and compostable products.

He added: “WWF has embarked on a robust sensitization program to make the population aware of the dangers associated with plastic waste.”

