Talk show host to contest for NRM youth Chairmanship

Ashraf Ashaba, a professional journalist working with 93.1 IUIU FM station in Mbale has declared his intentions to contest for the post of NRM National Youth League Chairperson in the forthcoming youth elections.

The elections shall be held in April this year during the NRM National Youth League Conference.

Different posts including; National Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons from Western, Kampala, Karamoja, Eastern, Northern and Central, General Secretary, National Treasurer and National Publicity shall attract a number of competitors.

Ashaba, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication in November 2016 has since been hosting the popular ‘Youth Forum Talk Show’ which is airs on 93.1 IUIU Fm every Saturday between 8:00am and 9:00am.

In this program, he hosts youths leaders who discuss different issues that affect the youth in Mbale Sub Region and Uganda at large.

In an interview with The Sunrise, Ashaba said that Leadership is not about a title or designation but is all about; Impact, Influence and Inspiration.

