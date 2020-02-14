Connect with us

The initial jokey men’s conference becomes a reality

What started as a joke of the “Men’s Conference 2020”, which initially intended to focus on how men all over the world can ignore Valentine’s Day, or women’s demands on Valentine’s Day, has turned into a reality in Kenya.

The actual first men’s conference has this year been held in Sarova Stanley in Nairobi.

This actual men’s day conference has also been televised on Kenya’s Citizen TV.

A panel comprising only male speakers has been discussing and exchanging cultural and religious ideas on relationships.

The panelists included Paul kuria, a pastor and comedian in Kenya, Robert Burale, a motivational speaker and Ahmed Asmali, a communication specialist among others.

Meanwhile, Ugandans have kept people guessing about their conference. Over the past few weeks, male Ugandans have been posting on social media about the Men’s Conference 2020 slated for February 13-15 but without stating the venue.

 

