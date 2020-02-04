Throwing rubbish outside bins to attract UGX2m fine

The Minister of Urban Planning has released tough new guidelines aimed at creating orderliness and a clean environment. The strict guidelines will affect all gazetted planning areas across the country such as town councils, cities and municipalities.

The rules took effect on January 10, 2020, according to the statement, following the amendment of the Physical Planning Amendment Act no. 2 of 2020 by the Parliament of Uganda.

In the statement by the minister of Urban Planning Isaac Musumba, littering or throwing waste outside garbage bins is a criminal offence punishable with a UGX2 fine or a fine of one year.

Other provisions of the law are thus;

Every premise must have a litter bin. The lack of which can attract a fine of UGX2m or one year’s punishment.

Untidy or unpainted houses will attract fines

Unslashed green patches around any premise is punishable with a fine of UGX2m or one year’s imprisonment.

All premises must have signposts indicating plot number and name.

Landlords are required to put pavers outside their premises.

