Ugandan women ostracised for defying ‘the knife

Two weeks ago, a number of Ugandans lost their cool following State Gender and Culture Minister Peace Mutuuzo’s remarks against the culture of labia elongation commonly known as ‘pulling’ in Buganda.

Minister Mutuuzo said the government will find avenues of talking to girls, especially in primary schools, on how to report the perpetrators of what she described as a human rights violation and a threat to their health.

“We shall target matrons in primary boarding schools. You are preparing our girls who are not yet ready for marriage and may get partners who do not care about that (genital elongation),” Mutuuzo said while addressing journalist in Kampala early this month.

Although criticised by the west, the traditional practice of pulling that is widespread among Baganda and Rwandans, is basically the elongation of the labia minora on the female private parts by girls and women.

After the backlash from the general public, the minister came out and defended her position that she is doing all she can to save young girls who undergo the cultural practice against their will.

On the other hand, such cultures have prompted a number of young girls/women to flee their country or some to go into hiding to survive what they call ‘dangerous’ practices.

Away from genital elongation, last year alone, about 350 girls underwent Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo districts where over 100 to 140 girls and women have undergone some form of genital mutilation or cutting.

Arising from the pain endured by the women against the background of human rights awareness, some girls have rejected the practice. But this has come at a high of cost of them being ostracised and rejected by their families and the community due to their strong beliefs.

Inebe Christine, is one of the many women who have been dying silently.

Although the 46-year-old climate change activist and consultant has been suffering a chronic kidney failure condition, her family refused to accommodate her on grounds that she defied cultural norms.

Sources reaching our desk say even her clan leaders ex-communicated her. Under the circumstances, Inebe was forced to seek refugee abroad.

Aloysius Matovu Junior, a human rights activist confirms that cases of girls fleeing torture, have increased in recent years. “When these girls denounce a cultural practice, they are subjected to rejection and some narrowly survive being killed so that’s why when they get chance, they leave the country.”

