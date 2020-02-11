Connect with us

UPDF Soldier shoots 3 civilians Dead in Northern Uganda

UPDF Soldier shoots 3 civilians Dead in Northern Uganda

The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) is on the hunt for a soldier who shot and killed three civilians on Monday in Gulu.

According to the Army 4th Division spokesperson, Major Caesar Olweny, this happened in Vanguard sub ward, Pece Division, between 9pm and 10pm.

“Investigations into the incident commenced but the reason for the killing is still unclear,” Olweny said.

The deceased came to be known as Beatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons Dan Joachim Binyang, 18, and Norman Owen, 20, a Senior 6 Student at St. Pope John Paul II SS Nakaseke.  An eight year old, Peace Apwoorwot sustained serious injuries and was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, confirmed the suspect as Corporal Geoffrey Okello.

“We very much regret such an incident and the perpetrator will definitely be punished and brought to justice,” Karemire said.

