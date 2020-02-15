‘WAWI’ to extend health support to victims of Human Trafficking

Halima Namakula, the founding member of Women at Work International (WAWI), a Non-Governmental Organization that helps in taking care of commercial sex workers off the street by creating job opportunities for them has promised to extend support to the victims of human trafficking.

“I know they (victims) cannot forget each and everything that they went through, but we want to help and empower them plus supporting them financially, morally, emotionally, socially and on their health issues” she said

Namakula made these remarks while meeting ‘Omuti Kreative’ NGO which has placed its focus in fighting human trafficking at their home found in Kajjansi-Lweza in Kampala on Saturday this week.

WAWI was registered in 2003 by a group of female Ugandan artists led by Halima Namakula, Annette Nanduja, Sophie Gombya, Agella Kalule and Rachel Senkebejje as a way of using entertainment to educate women and children to improve their well being.

Its main purpose is to improve the quality of life of women through health and income improvement and has for years supported victims of Fistula.

“We work on problems of different youths depending on how they bring them to us. And currently we have youths who are victims of human trafficking, but because (WAWI), does not deal in human trafficking direct, we instead partner with organizations like ‘Omuti Kreative’ which deals in human trafficking issues to help us solve their problems” she said

She added, “I urge people specially youth to always visit WAW and get free guidance and counseling services before deciding to go abroad, we in addition giver him/her alternatives like creating a job which can save him/her from being trafficked”

Muti Kreative is in preparation of shooting their film titled ‘Asiya the last queen’ which aims at creating awareness to youths in Uganda about the dangers of human trafficking and help those ones who have already fallen victims.

“The movie we are working on is about the survivors” Sharon, one of the Directors said.

She said that ‘Muti Kreative’ uses art and drama, movies while sending their awareness messages especially to the youth. “The information is spread faster especially amongst youth. We also move around schools creating awareness and telling young children about the dangers of human trafficking and how they can prevent it.”

