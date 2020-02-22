Connect with us

Will the Djiboutian International Warsama Hassan be free from this summer

News

With no doubt, Djibouti’s qualification to the world cup group stage was partly as a result of Warsama’s brilliant display and performance in the midfield
Warsama Hassan During one of the Trainings

According to the information we got, the young RFC SERAING midfielder Warsama Hassan (20 years) who arrived from KRC GENK last winter may leave the Club this summer.

With a lack of enough playing time, a quick appearance in the championship and no cup played in Belgium so far, Warsama could be leaving the club this summer

Warsama Hassan had made a promising summer preparation in club performances which resulted to a calling in the National team as he was elected man of the match twice while facing Estawini and Gambia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Warsama Hassan Shooting during one of the trainings

Djibouti was qualified in Group A with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Niger

A story to follow……..

