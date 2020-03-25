Adjumani resident who didn’t travel to any country among the four new victims of COVID-19

A 57 year old Ugandan National (names withheld) from Adjumani District who has not travelled to any country before, is among the four new victims of COVID-19. Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of health has revealed.

While addressing journalists about the update of coronavirus in Kampala on Wednesday this week, Dr. Mwebesa said that the victim has however been conducting his business at Elegu, a border point with South Sudan.

“He had no history of travel abroad or contact with anybody who had travelled abroad,” he said.

Another victim is a baby of eight months is allegedly believed to have been contracted the virus from his father who travelled from Kenya recently.

“The baby presented with flue and high fever before admission at Iganga hospital,” he said

The third patient is a 63 year old resident of Najjanankumbi who recently returned from Germany.

Two of the Chinese who were arrested in Zombo district have also tested positive for the disease.

“They are part of the six who had tried crossing to the Democratic Republic of Congo via Zombo but were intercepted and taken to quarantine, four of them tested negative,” he said.

The number of the cases has now increased from the initial nine to 14 as per March 25, 2020, according to the Ministry.

Mwebesa however appealed to whoever travelled from category one country not to distance themselves through quarantined in a bid to stop further spread of the disease.

“I appeal to whoever came from Dubai in the period under review and those from category one countries to come in for quarantine,” Mwebesa noted

Comments

comments