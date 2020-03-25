Agony as a man commits suicide

By Wilfred okot

Shock engulfed the residents of Lagude South village, Luna Parish, Pader town council in Pader District when a 38 year old man identified as Richard Okidi allegedly commited suicide by hanging himself.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson confirmed that the case was reported by one Dison Okello the area LC1 at Pader Central Police Station on refer3ence number 42/23/03/2020 on March 12, 2020.

It is alleged that the deceased returned from a drinking joint at around 11’00 o’clock with a new padlock and locked his house before disappearing from home.

His body was later discovered hanging on a tree near his sugarcane garden at around 10:00am on March 23, 2020 at around 1000hours.

Okema revealed that the deceased could have had a domestic misunderstanding with his wife before committing suicide.

He however said the police visited the scene and the body handed over to the relatives for burial after the relatives objected to have postmortem done.

Comments

comments