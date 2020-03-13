Arsenal Manager tests positive to Coronavirus as UK plans ban on all sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus and the club’s game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed, the BBC has reported.

This comes after the Arsenal manager and his players met with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis when the Greek side played at the Emirates on February 27. Marinakis later tested positive to the virus that has so far killed nearly 4000 people.

Arteta, 37 said: “This is really disappointing.” he added: “I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal expects a “significant number of people” will self-isolate, including the “full first-team squad”.

The news of the rapid spread of the disease across the world continues to cause ripples in the sporting world and the UK government has indicated it is considering a ban on all sporting activities to minimize movement.

The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.

The Premier League will hold “an emergency club meeting” today to discuss future fixtures.

The likely decision will not be a surprise, after Italy and the United States postponed all sporting activities.

