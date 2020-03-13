“Bad attitude will be crushed” Museveni sends warning message to lazy civil servants

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has strongly warned the lazy civil servants with a bad attitude towards work saying this causes paralysis of government work and underperformance.

“One of the problems remaining is the attitude of not being bothered with work and this must be crushed. This is holy ground because you are in a government which the people of Uganda had to fight for, to die for, and in order to create a democratic government. So for you to come with your attitude of ‘I don’t care’ is abominable” he said.

Museveni made these remarks while closing the sixth phase of the Presidential Investors Round Table (PIRT), at State House Entebbe, on Thursday this week.

“I don’t believe that there is a problem of the constitution protecting public servants from being censured if they do not do well. The one who is tasking should do it clearly,” he said urging managers to clearly task in writing what is supposed to be done by the government employees.

The sixth phase of PIRT focused on tourism, competitiveness and ease of doing business, minerals and value addition, oil and gas, transport and logistics and agricultural value addition.

The PIRT drives government Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as local and foreign investors to come together to improve service delivery and improve the country’s competitiveness in the global economy.

It is one of the sources of a number of policy and legal frameworks and illustrates a dynamic and mature public- private partnership in the delivery of public services.

Museveni outlined road transport, railway, electricity, piped water, ICT back-borne, education and literacy levels as some of the major drivers that have seen the economy grow in spite of the few challenges.

He cited that mineral sector as one of the sectors that are currently doing well, adding that between February 2019 and January 2020, the gold sector alone fetched USD1.3bn.

He cautioned government officials that for any policy that is initiated, it should be private sector inclusive as well as country friendly driven.

Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MOFPED) said that the slow decision making and implementation of decisions which he said affects performance.

On Coronavirus, Museveni urged the people and the country at large to be strict on the3ir lives because there is no short cut.

He however noted that the disease will be defeated just like HIV/ AIDS, Ebola and Marburg once they are careful and know what to do through sensitization.

