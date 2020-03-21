BoU pledges to rescue banks during COVID-19 crisis

The governor of the central bank of Uganda Tumusiime Mutebile says that due to the growing economic impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak globally and locally, the bank will step up to the challenge by supporting the financial sector to weather the storm.

Mutebile outlined a number of measures which he said will help to cushion the financial sector and the borrowing public against the effects of the global pandemic.

Below is Mutebile’s statement in full



