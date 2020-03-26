Connect with us

Buganda Kingdom close offices

Health

Buganda Kingdom close offices

Avatar
Published on

Coronavirus

The Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has issued a directive of having all kingdom offices closed across the region until April 14th 2020 in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

While addressing journalists at the Kingdom Office in Bulange-Mengo,the Kingdom Kitikiro,Charles Peter Mayiga stressed that only a few staff members will be allowed to return on 14th and the rest will wait until the disease has totally come to pass.

The Katikiro however, appealed to the general public to always seek information regarding coronavirus from credible sources other than the untrue information that at times makes rounds on social media.

“It is important for all of us to get information from credible sources.The Ministry of Health has done a good job on updating the public on the pandemic.WHO has a website is also giving proper information,” said Katikiro.

The Premier further appealed to Ugandans not to panic and never to loose hope in the process of preventing the pandemic.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , , , ,

More in Health

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top