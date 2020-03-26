Buganda Kingdom close offices

The Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has issued a directive of having all kingdom offices closed across the region until April 14th 2020 in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

While addressing journalists at the Kingdom Office in Bulange-Mengo,the Kingdom Kitikiro,Charles Peter Mayiga stressed that only a few staff members will be allowed to return on 14th and the rest will wait until the disease has totally come to pass.

The Katikiro however, appealed to the general public to always seek information regarding coronavirus from credible sources other than the untrue information that at times makes rounds on social media.

“It is important for all of us to get information from credible sources.The Ministry of Health has done a good job on updating the public on the pandemic.WHO has a website is also giving proper information,” said Katikiro.

The Premier further appealed to Ugandans not to panic and never to loose hope in the process of preventing the pandemic.

Comments

comments