Commonwealth develops tracker to help countries monitor coronavirus

The Commonwealth has developed a coronavirus tracker that shows daily cases in every member state.

The tracker collects data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and shows the total confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the affected member countries.

According to Nabeel Goheer, Assistant Secretary-General, the tool has been designed to help countries prepare and respond to the pandemic.

“Coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world affecting people, livelihoods and nations. The Commonwealth, as an organisation that believes in innovation, has prepared this tracker that offers real-time and accurate insight for governments to make informed decisions on this worsening crisis.”Goher said

Coronavirus causes a deadly disease called COVID-19, which has infected more than 218,000 people and killed 8,800 in over 100 member states.

By March 23, the online tracker indicated that 12,707 Commonwealth citizens have been infected and 340 have died in some member countries.

A Commonwealth analysis suggests access to hospital beds and ventilators are limited in many countries, which could present a major challenge if coronavirus is not contained early enough.

Kathleen McCourt, President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, said: “Commonwealth nurses and midwives are at the forefront of the global Covid-19 response.

“They are reporting inadequate access to personal protective equipment, being asked to work in unfamiliar environments and inconsistent or absent access to testing for healthcare workers,

We are encouraging national organisations to contribute data to the Commonwealth coronavirus tracker. This data will better prepare and equip healthcare workers to tackle this global emergency.” McCourt said

She urged Commonwealth countries to work with health professionals to ensure healthcare workers are protected and able to care for their patients safely and appropriately.

The tracker is part of the Innovation Hub, which Secretary-General Patricia Scotland established in 2018. The online hub promotes the cutting-edge ideas and innovations of the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion people, 54 member countries and 90 accredited organisations.

