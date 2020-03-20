Connect with us

Congolese musician Aurlus Mabele aka loketo dies at 67

Aurlus Mabele aka Loketo

Congolese Soukous music legend Aurlus Mabele   commonly referred to as Loketo by most Ugandans died at a hospital in France where he had been admitted on Thursday night.

His counterpart Nyboma Mwandibo confirmed his death saying that he succumbed to complications arising from a previous stroke.

The musician has also been battling throat cancer for some time though it has allegedly been reported that he succumbed to the coronavirus which broke out in China in late 2019.

Mabele was born in 1953 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo and he is known for music hits like Embargo, Liste Rouge and many others.

Mabele was one of the founders of the legendary super group Loketo (hips) band formed in the mid 1980’s alongside Mav Cacharel and Diblo Dibala, which broke up a few years ago.

May his soul rest in peace.

