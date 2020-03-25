Connect with us

Coronavirus: 21 year old test the wrath of residents

Coronavirus: 21 year old test the wrath of residents

BY Wiclyfe Namunyu

Barbra namunynu faced it

Barbra Kakayi (21) on Tuesday this week jumped out of the hot soup when the Manafwa district authorities rescued her from the angry mobs who had detained her without checking on her, since Monday on allegations that she contracted COVID-19, which is caused by coronavirus.

Residents of Watsabe village, Khabutoola Sub County accused Kakayi for bringing the disease from Kenya where she travelled from on Monday March 23, 2020.

She was later locked in her in-laws house and monitored by the angry residents who even promised to finish her should she attempt to escape.

Ahmed wasahaki and other leaders cooled down the angry residents

Authorities from Manafwa district led by the District Boss, John Musila, the Resident District Commissioner Ahmad Washaki and Dr, Emma later arrived and Kakayi got tested.

Although she tested negative, the already psychologically tortured victim was advised to self-quarantine herself for a period of 14 days.

While addressing the residents, the RDC urged all residents to report any COVID-19 related case even if it is their relatives and also be vigilant on anybody whom they suspect to have any sign.

He warned that anybody who will violate the directives of the president will be crushed like groundnuts

 

