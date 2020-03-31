Connect with us

Health

Coronavirus cases shoot to 44 after 11 Watoto choir members test Positive 

President Yoweri Museveni

COVID-19 cases in Uganda shoot to 44 from 33 after 11 Watoto Church children choir members tested positive.

The 11 positive cases are part of the 176 tests that were done at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI)On 31st March 2020

This implied that the number of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Uganda are 44

The developments were announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Nakasero state house.

According to Watoto Church, the choir consisted of 12 children and 10 adults whom have been quarantined at Entebbe hospital

This is a developing story.

