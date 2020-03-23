Coronavirus: vendors flogged over defying Museveni’s directives

On Friday evening March 20, 2020, Police flogged vendors of Kiganda Trading Centre, Kira municipality in Wakiso district after they attempted to defy the president’s directives on coronavirus.

At around 5:00pm, different vendors had started storming the market in preparation for their usual market day.

No sooner had they placed their commodities including; second hand clothes, phones, food stuffs, second hand shoes and others on display, than police shown up and ordered them to evacuate immediately.

“We tried opposing them but they responded by beating us and whoever insisted could even be arrested, which we decided to withdraw,” one trader said.

The president earlier on banned all public gatherings; which include open markets citing that these attract a big number of people which may put their lives at stake.

The same vendors who had earlier praised the President over his directives back trucked and started crying for help so that they survive economically.

“We did not know that it will be like this. Right now my children are hungry, we are not working,” mama Benitah a cassava seller said.

Meanwhile, some three youth were on Sunday march 23, 2020 arrested by police in Kiganda gardens club after they were found playing pool.

The trio was also charged with defying the president’s directives of avoiding bars and clubs in fight against coronavirus.

“For night clubs and bars, they are not work places. Workplaces are factories, hotels and offices. The advantage of the workplace is that people who come are known. At the bar it is different. Everyone comes and that is why they should be closed,” he said while addressing the nation yesterday at State house Nakasero.

Summary of Museveni’s Directives

Schools closed effective Friday March 20, 2020 for 32 days.

Religious institutions including churches, mosques were also banned for a month.

Political and cultural gatherings were also suspended for one month.

No more travels to or from countries like; China, USA, United Kingdom, Italy, German, Spain, Sam Marino and others.

Wedding ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned for 32 days.

Burials are to be done by immediate relatives and if someone has died of COVD-19, the government shall take over the burial ceremony.

Factories and other large industries shall continue operating but under standard operating procedures which shall be put in place by the ministry of health.

Clubs, Bars, Pubs, Concerts, and Cinemas were also banned for a month.

