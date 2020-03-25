Coronavirus: Why MPs want gov’t to pay motivational allowances to health workers

As Uganda intensifies, the fight against the deadly COVID19 that is caused by coronavirus, the Kampala region member of parliaments have asked government to consider paying motivational allowances to health workers who are working hard to save the lives of Ugandans.

On Monday this week, while addressing the press, the MPs led by Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko called upon the government to consider giving motivational allowances to the clinical officers, doctors and nurses that have been recalled.

“Because as we have heard in Italy the people that have contacted this virus more are those who have been attending to the patients trying to save lives,” he said.

He also called for relaxation on payment of loans, rent and utilities to help Ugandans cope with the global pandemic.

Nsereko urged the government to engage the commercial banks to relax and rescue the loans on those who are indebted for a period of between 90 and 120 days.

“Relax the loan repayment or create reschedule of loan repayment and the government can make an intervention whereby it gives them a tax holiday for these financial year,” he said.

The legislators also asked the National Social Security Funds (NSSF) to allow savers access 20 percent of their savings in order to sustain their living during this trying period.

“There are savings that people have made through the National Social security Fund, isn’t this the time that NSSF considers depending on the magnitude of what someone has saved, giving people as back up, to allow people to access part of their funding,” he said

Nsereko said this will encourage people in the future to know that their savings mean a lot to them.

He also demanded the payment of utilities more especially water and electricity by the government.

“This is a time that utilities companies should consider not charging people utilities bill for about a period of 120 days because people are going to stay home and businesses are going to be destructed,” he said.

He also called upon public to take precaution to be aware that virus kills and do social distancing as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

He further cautioned Ugandans against stigmatising individuals who test positive to the deadly disease saying the victims didn’t apply to fall sick and also warned Ugandans that anyone can fall victim to Coronavirus.

Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana said most affecting people are from informal sector.

“80 percent that are affected are in informal sector, people who rides boda-boda, people who invested in the business of transport and other in the small businesses like restaurants,” he said.

He noted that since the ministry of finance has requested for more than UGX700bn to fight this pandemic, there is hope that part of the money can be used to solve simple problems of Ugandans that can help save live that can be lost due to other factors other than corona virus.

Comments

comments