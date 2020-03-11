Disaster warning out from impending heavy rains in days ahead

The government has asked Ugandans to take necessary measures to protect themselves from becoming victims of disasters that are likely to strike the country due to abnormally heavy rains expected in the next three months.

Below is the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister dated 9th March, 2020. The General Public is informed that the first-season-rains have begun; It will be heavy and above normal in several sub regions of the country. In the coming days, massive floods ad landslides are expected in the sub regions of Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi. Most parts of the country will experience strong winds and lightning People should NOT be caught unprepared. Those living near river banks and on steep slopes should shift to homes of relatives and friends in safer locations. People should clear drainage channels near their homes and work places. People should reinforce their roofs and walls where necessary. People are strongly advised not to walk or to allow a driver or boda boda rider take them through flooded roads or bridges even when the floods appear very low below the knees or rim of the car. It takes only about 15 minutes for most flash-floods to clear. It is advisable one waits until the flash floods have cleared. Store enough food and firewood to last three months.

Take extra care of children, the elderly and other vulnerable persons, over the next three months. Signed by

Martin Owor

Commissioner, Disaster Preparedness and Management

OPM

