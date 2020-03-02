Corona virus; 4 quarantined foreigners test negative

All the four foreign nationals currently under isolation have tested negative according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health posted on its twitter handle that samples taken from the four had turned negative after being tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

The Ministry had earlier isolated four foreign nationals at Entebbe Hospital after they had presented with Corona virus symptoms on arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

According to a statement released by the Ministry’s senior Public Relations officer Emmanuel Ainebyona, they were picked from Entebbe International Airport after presenting with flu and cough symptoms by Ministry of Health surveillance teams and quarantined at Entebbe hospital .

The samples of the four people were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). But after being tested for the disease, they have been confirmed to be negative.

The Ministry of Health has continued to undertake measures to prevent importation of the virus into the country calling for calmness and extra vigilance.

Ainebyona indicates that the UVRI has the necessary equipment to test and confirm any suspected COVID-19 samples in the country.

During the enthronement of 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda at Namirembe yesterday, President Museveni rallied Ugandans to be vigilant and avoid shaking hands and hugging each other.

