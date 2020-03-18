Gen. Tumukunde charged with treason, sent to Luzira

Presidential Aspirant Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has been charged with treason, unlawful possession of firearms and 34 rounds of ammunition at City Hall Court in Kampala.

Because the alleged offences are capital offenses, Tumukunde was not allowed to enter plea because the court does not have jurisdiction over such cases. He was subsequently remanded to Luzira, until March 30, when he will be produced before the high court that hears such cases.

Tumukunde who displayed difficulties in walking, was helped to enter City Hall Court which was barred from media coverage with reports that he had earlier been admitted at Kololo hospital on Sunday.

Tumukunde was arrested on March 12, a longside 14 others that included Tororo North County MP Annet Nyakecho, her husband Otim Levy, Kiiza Arthur, Nancy Atimango, John Manyala, Zion Oboth, Walter Ebong, Alere Walter Raymond, Rhoda Akello, Joyce Ocoko Julian, Labeja Kevin David, Dennis Okello, and Richard Komaketch.

Before coming to Court, Tumukunde’s lawyers led by Anthony Wameli and Godfrey Turyamusiima had filed for his unconditional release at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates court on Tuesday March 17, 2020.

