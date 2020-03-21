Government bans passenger flights coming into Uganda

Uganda suspends all incoming and out going flights effective Sunday, 22 March 2020.

The ban will go on following the Presidential directive of restricting public gatherings to avoid the spread of Corona virus.

While praying for the country at State house in Entebbe, President Yoweri Museveni emphasized the ban saying that, starting 12:00 am on Sunday 22 March 2020, no passenger planes or human movement will be allowed into or out of the country.

“Due to the indiscipline of certain people in our efforts to curb COVID_19, we have decided to prohibit all incoming passengers coming into the country by air, water or road,” Mr. Museveni said.

He adds that “only Cargo planes and their crew will be allowed in Uganda as the country gets into total shutdown to prevent the Corona virus.”

However, Uganda is yet to record any case, despite neighbors like, Kenya, Tanzania, DR Congo and Rwanda all already fighting to contain the spread.

“No person in will be allowed to enter Uganda by land, water – except drivers of cargo vehicles. No busses, salon cars, boda bodas, pedestrians on foot, people on bicycles will be allowed to exit by any of these means.”

The ban is to begin on 22nd March also applies to Ugandan citizens trying to return home.