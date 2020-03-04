Indian Gov’t donates vehicles to Uganda

The Indian Government 2nd March donated a fleet of vehicles to the Ugandan government at the Uganda Museum

The 88 vehicles that were pledged by the Indian Prime Minister Nerandra Modi during his Visit to Uganda in July 2018 were handed over to the Ugandan minister for foreign affairs Sam Kutesa by the outgoing Indian High commissioner to Uganda Ravi Shankar

Kuteesa while receiving the first batch of the 88 vehicles appreciated the Indian government for the continued partnership and cooperation as the Indian community is one of the leading tax payers in the country.

Kutesa also thanked the Indian Prime minister for fulfilling the pledge he made while he was visiting Uganda sometime ago

“we are very glad for the cooperation we have with India in areas of trade, construction o f electricity substations and after sale servicing of products mostly the TATA vehicles. We strongly believe the vehicles mostly the buses will help during the G77 summit.”said Kutesa.

The Indian High Commissioner Ravi said India is committed to supporting Uganda in her efforts in development of the various sectors.

Ravi Added that the friendship between Uganda and India not only supports India’s Private sector but it also opens room for better commercial use and trade between the two nations

The vehicles received included buses, water bourses, military vehicles, ambulances, heavy trucks among others.

