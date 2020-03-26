Connect with us

Jack Ma’s generous hand reaches Uganda

News

Jack Ma’s generous hand reaches Uganda

Avatar
Published on

JackMa in-set donated essential supplies to Uganda

Jack Ma, China’s richest man and the founder of online shopping website Alibaba, has donated to Uganda essential sanitary goods needed in combating the rapidly spreading Coronavirus, the Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed.

In a Twitter post, Dr. Aceng, thanked @JackMa and @AlibabaGroup for the donation of key supplies.

She said the supplies would to “enhance our #COVID19 response. The items which arrived this afternoon aboard @flyethiopian,”

According to Aceng, the items delivered include; -100,000 masks, 20,089 test kits, 741 personal protective equipment, 11,111 face shields.

The Chinese billionaire extended the same gesture of generosity to all the 54 member countries of the African Union.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , ,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top