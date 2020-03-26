Jack Ma’s generous hand reaches Uganda

In a Twitter post, Dr. Aceng, thanked @JackMa and @AlibabaGroup for the donation of key supplies.

She said the supplies would to “enhance our #COVID19 response. The items which arrived this afternoon aboard @flyethiopian,”

According to Aceng, the items delivered include; -100,000 masks, 20,089 test kits, 741 personal protective equipment, 11,111 face shields.

The Chinese billionaire extended the same gesture of generosity to all the 54 member countries of the African Union.

