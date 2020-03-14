MP Nyaketcho disowned by her constituents over associating with Lt. Gen Tumukunde

The Tororo North County women member of parliament, Annet Nyaketcho, has been disowned by her voters, accusing her of associating with General Henry Tumukunde.

In a joint statement that was signed by 13 leaders from Tororo North County, led by John Henry Ariong, the Tororo Resident district Commissioner, Nyaketcho is accused of associating with Tumukunde which is totally not accepted in her constituency.

Ariong and other leaders said that Nyaketcho not only accompanied Rtd Gen Tumukunde to present his official intentions and notifications to the Electoral Commission on 3rd March 2020, but also escorted him to the Uganda Police Force headquarters on 10th March 2020 to the Uganda Police Force headquarters to discuss his itineraries for countrywide consultations.

“On the evening of Thursday, 12th March 2020, the Hon MP was among the individuals held up overnight by security at Rtd Gen Henry Tumukunde’s private office in Kololo-Kampala….” reads part of the statement.

The leaders also accused the legislator for acting as Rtd gen Tumukunde Acting National Coordinator in his presidential bid.

“Hon Annet Nyaketcho, whereas elected on an independent ticket at the previous Parliamentary elections, has in the past associated with the NRM party and sought a leaning towards supporting the Manifesto of the NRM and relied heavily on persons associated with the NRM mobilization structures at the local levels,” the statement adds

The leaders in the statement added that the people of Tororo condemn and disown the actions of the MP which they termed as misguided and a complete misrepresentation of the majority wishes of the people of Tororo County.

“We, as a constituency, completely disassociate ourselves from them”

General Tumukunde was arrested on Thursday evening after a joint security team raided his private office in Kololo along Impala Avenue.

This came few weeks after he had declared his intention for standing against the highest office in Uganda.

Police explained that he would be charged with treason following his poisonous talks, where he is alleged to have appealed to Rwanda to support opposition forces in Uganda to remove President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Comments

comments