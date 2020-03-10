Connect with us

Muhoozi’s warning to Police over Bebe Cool gets quite the reaction

Gen. Muhoozi’s comment attracted a viral reaction

First son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba yesterday dived into the fracas surrounding last weekend’s bottle attacks that targeted NRM stalwart and musician Bebe Cool.

Posting on his Twitter account, Muhoozi posted: “How could @PoliceUg and the bouncers at Cindy’s Concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artist?
The same hooligans beat up women (on Women’s day) for simply loving @KagutaMuseveni and @BebeCoolUg. We expect a lot better next time from @PoliceUg.”

Muhoozi’s comment however triggered a hostile reaction from the public with most people condemning him for defending Bebe Cool while he keeps quiet when the same Police violates the rights of People Power leader and artist Bobi Wine by blocking him from performing.

Gen. Muhoozi’s comment also attracted a comment from People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

