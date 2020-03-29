Museveni appoints new bosses at URA, BoU

BREAKING: President Yoweri Museveni has sacked the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority Dorris Akol and replaced her with John Musinguzi Rujoki.

Sources indicate that Musinguzi Rujoki, whose appointment takes immediate effect, is the former NITA-U Board chairman. He was until his appointment as URA Commissioner General, serving as a Senior Presidential Advisor on ICT and Investment.

Museveni has also appointed Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego, who once worked with Bank of Uganda as Executive Director of Research, as the new Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda. He replaces Dr. Louis Kasekende, who left the position early this year following long service for the Bank.

Akol’s six-year stint at the helm of the tax body comes to an end amid an economic crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Two weeks ago, Akol named new deputies to fill positions that were slated to fall vacant as at April 1, 2020. Little did she know she would be be exiting the organisation with them.

Among the key highlights of Akol’s tenure was a turn-around in URA’s public outreach and engagement that helped to transform the organization’s image from a hitherto hostile entity to one that encouraged engagement.

The infamous Oil bonuses scandal in which URA top officials together with senior lawyers from the Attorney General’s office, were allocated huge bonuses, on top of their already fat salaries, could remain a dark spot on her CV and over-shadow her good work at URA

