Museveni Meets UN and EU Delegation Discusses Violence and Business

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed his support for the United Nations and European Union’s Spotlight Initiative that aims at eliminating violence against women and girls by 2030.

Museveni while speaking during a meeting he held with a delegation of Envoys of the United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) at State House, Entebbe said introducing universal education and women empowerment programmes, women will be able to make their own independent decisions.

“I totally support the initiative because gender violence is traditional. In the past women were discriminated against particularly at the time of inheritance” said Museveni.

Museveni added “We used to have endemic conflicts among clans. But the basis of mistreating women is being tackled. Government has put in place the necessary legal framework and remedies to gender-based violence including ensuring women empowerment,”.

The UN delegation including the EU Ambassador to Uganda H.E. Attilio Pacifici among others led by Rosa Malango the UN resident coordinator briefed Museveni about the Spotlight Initiative.

The EU and the UN have embarked on a new global, multi-year, multi- partner initiative focused on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls through the Spotlight Initiative.

According to the Uganda Demographic Household Survey 2016, 56 percent of women and girls between the ages of 15-49 experience spousal violence while 22% are subjected to sexual violence in Uganda

Uganda is among the 8 African countries to benefit from this initiative. The Initiative comes with the highest level of commitment globally and will be governed by the UN Deputy Secretary General and the Vice President of the EU Commission.

The initiative which will be launched during the International Women’s day celebrations on the 8th March 2020 in Mbale, Eastern Uganda is set to cost $42.4 million for a period of four years with funding from the European Union (EU)

Among those that attended the meeting included The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Hon. Frank Tumwebaze and that of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambade among others.

The UN Resident Coordinator to Uganda Rosa Malango said that the world salutes President Museveni for being a champion against gender violence.

The European Union Ambassador to Uganda H.E. Attilio Pacifici informed the President of preparations of a business forum and exhibition that is slated to run from the 9th to 10 March 2020 in Kampala. Uganda will be represented by 350 enterprises while the EU will have 150.

Pacifici also briefed President Museveni on road construction projects that include the Ntinda- Kyanja road junction on the Kampala-northern by pass, the Atiak –Larobi road and the construction of the Tororo – Gulu railway line.

