Museveni’s directives on coronavirus bites, as Mbale traders hike prices of salt

Residents of different suburbs of Mbale are crying out over the hiked prices of salt, which they say came as a result of president Museveni’s directives on coronavirus.

Sharon Nabukonde, a resident of Kiteso Cell, Namakwekwe ward in Northern division said that the prices have risen geometrically.

“Right now a price of salt increased from UGX 600 to UGX 1500,” he said.

Namanda Kenneth Rogers, another resident said that he bought a packet of salt at UGX 4000 in a retail shop.

After the government closed all the borders, the prices of Habari salt (small and big) in most of the shops shot from between UGX 500 and UGX 600 to between UGX 2000 and UGX 3000 respectively.

Stella Kakayi, a shop keeper at Namakwekwe explained that the prices have been affected by the closure of the borders with other countries.

“The price shall continue rising because we are also buying it expensively at around UGX 70,000 per carton.” She said

