Connect with us

Musician Ssebbaale converts to Islam

News

Musician Ssebbaale converts to Islam

Avatar
Published on

Ibrahim Ssebbaale formerly Fred Ssebbaale

Uganda’s Kadongokamu (country) singer Fred Ssebbaale has converted to Islam. According to a video that is circulating on Whatsapp platforms, Ssebbaale took the oath ‘Shahada’ at Masjid Salima at Kajjansi on Thursday this week.

Ssebbaale has adopted the name of Ibrahim to replace his Christian name Fred.

The muslim community of Kajjansi welcomed Ssebbaale and muslim leaders urged faithfuls to embrace him as brother.

Though several artists have converted to Islam, many have slipped back to their faith (if not lack of it) including star Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleon.

But those who heard Ssebbaale’s confession, say he did it with determination.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

Business

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 24, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top