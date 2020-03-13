Musician Ssebbaale converts to Islam

Uganda’s Kadongokamu (country) singer Fred Ssebbaale has converted to Islam. According to a video that is circulating on Whatsapp platforms, Ssebbaale took the oath ‘Shahada’ at Masjid Salima at Kajjansi on Thursday this week.

Ssebbaale has adopted the name of Ibrahim to replace his Christian name Fred.

The muslim community of Kajjansi welcomed Ssebbaale and muslim leaders urged faithfuls to embrace him as brother.

Though several artists have converted to Islam, many have slipped back to their faith (if not lack of it) including star Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleon.

But those who heard Ssebbaale’s confession, say he did it with determination.

