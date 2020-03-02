People power candidate wins IUIU guild race

By Evaline Mukite and Hawa Namujehe

Mbale: Yusuf Welunga, who was identified as a People Power supporter won last Friday’s guild presidential race at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU). Welunga, who is a 2nd year law student at Mbale main campus, beat his only rival by over 600 votes when he garnered 1,277 votes to Muhammad Abdul Aziz’s 589 votes. Abdul Aziz ran as an independent.

The University bars students from showing political parties and alliances.

Welunga was declared winner by Ahmed Kasango Gava, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Kasango praised what he called a high turn-up by the students.

“Despite the fact that the candidates were given less than one week for campaigns, at least 2000 students turned up for the exercise, this is a good number,” said Kasango.

Welunga’s sweeping victory was viewed by his fellow students from the Faculty of Law (FoL) as a consolation for the humiliation that they suffered when their candidate was decisively defeated by Muhammad Ali Muhamood, from the Faculty of Sciences (FoS) last year.

Gava noted that since the time for elections was now over, it was important to work together.

He also advised the losers to accept defeat and show willingness to work with the winners because leadership comes from God.

In other positions, Fatima Nakibuule was elected Vice Guide after scoring 509 votes against her competitor Halima Ahmed who got 411 votes.

