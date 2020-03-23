Connect with us

date 2020-03-23

Police arrests teachers for defying Museveni's directives

News

Police arrests teachers for defying Museveni's directives

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has on Monday  morning arrested teachers of Kabojja Junior School , Kitante branch after they were allegedly found teaching pupils irrespective of the presidential directive of closing all learning institutions for 32 days.

According to ASP Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the pupils are being held at Kira road Police Station where they will be picked by their parents as investigations into the matter proceed.

“They are with us and we are going to find out why they are going against the presidential directive of having schools closed” said Onyango.

The Officer in Charge of Kira Road Police Station, Michael Kasigire said that they also raided Daffodils primary school and arrested teachers for conducting illegal lessons which put student’s health at stake

On Wednesday 18th, president Museveni while addressing the nation issued a directive of having all learning institutions closed for 32 days effective Friday 20th as one of the preventive measures against the deadly disease (Covid19), which is caused by coronavirus.

 

