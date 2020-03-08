President commends Army on training, cautions on health

The UPDF

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of the UPDF has commended the army leadership for emphasizing training and skills development of soldiers saying this allows them to grow professionally.

“When I went around the units early last year, I pointed out this issue of people stagnating without developing their skills for many years. I’m happy the army leadership took it up and is supporting soldiers professional growth,” he said.

He was speaking during the commissioning of over 600 UPDF young officer cadets who have been undergoing training at Uganda Military Academy Kabamba and Bihanga training schools.

The 4th intake of 2019 /20 saw young officers train for 6 months in different disciplines including Tactics, Organization, Skills at Arms, Military Topography and Counter Insurgency Operations among others.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Commander in Chief was happy to note that the country’s literacy levels have improved, saying that majority can now read and write and have knowledge about the English language.

“I was hearing people clapping when people were speaking and I said these people have started understanding English,” he said.

Mr. Museveni congratulated the newly commissioned officers for the achievements attained and encouraged them to continue training in more courses to enable them acquire the necessary skills and experience. He said the UPDF presents a lot of opportunities that they can tap into and develop their career.

He cautioned them against squandering their lives and to avoid alcohol, prostitution and malaria.

“Look after your health. A person is more useful when they are healthy. The risks to your health are well known, avoid sexual misconduct and alcoholism,” he said.

President Museveni directed that the Uganda Military Academy and Bihanga Training School be renovated to suit world-class academies with standard infrastructure such as roads and dormitories. He later awarded best students for their exceptional performance in different areas.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi saluted the President for his support and guidance that has transformed the Force into what it is now. He congratulated the newly commissioned officers for completing the course and urged them to maintain the discipline.

