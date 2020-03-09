President to NRM women, “Promote patriotism, embrace ICT”

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the National Chairman of the NRM Party urged women to promote patriotism and fight tribalism to help transform their communities.

The President, who was officiating at the closure of the NRM National Women’s league training, said tribalism failed past regimes and should not be tolerated. The one-week training was held at St John Bosco PTC Nyondo, in Bungokho South Constituency in Mbale district.

He assured the public of governments tireless efforts to end poverty in the homes and urged women leaders to embrace non-agricultural activities like ICT, industrialization and services sector among others to reduce on the dependency on subsistence agriculture.

The training was organized by the NRM Secretariat in Mbale district to instill in the NRM women leaders practical knowledge that will aid in transforming their communities including issues on Patriotism, Pan-Africanisim, Social economic transformation, democracy and understanding the principles of NRM governance was attended by over 1300 NRM women leaders.

The training was conducted by top NRM leaders including former Vice President Dr. Specioza Wandera Kazibwe, UBC board Member and former Member of Parliament Tezira Jamwa, second Deputy Prime Minister Kirunda Kivenjinja and former EALA MP and Chairperson Women’s Leagues Lydia Wanyoto.

The NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule-Lumumba said the trainees were tasked with various roles including mobilizing the communities they live in to increase household income through publicizing government projects. She said this is the first training of its kind for NRM women league leaders with high hopes to have more of the regional trainings.

