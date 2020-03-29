Private sector shows solidarity in fight against COVID-19

As Ugandans grapple with the unprecedented challenge of dealing with the Coronavirus, a number of Uganda’s private sector players have stepped forward to show solidarity with the rest of the population through donation of essential items needed in the prevention of the spread of the virus.

Individuals have also come out to support the country’s health sector by dedicating time, energy and talents in promoting hygiene and skills to help the national effort towards combating the biggest disease outbreak of the modern era.

Others have donated communication equipment to support the Ministry of Health’s coordination efforts to help accelerate the response towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of a few of the generous souls;

Mulwana Group of Companies – 1000 Nice basins / 5000 Litres of UHT milk Uganda Insurers Association – 1000 bed-sheets and Blankets/ 500 mattresses Century Bottling Company (Makers of Cocacola) – 500 Jerrycans, 30 cartons of Rwenzori Water

Uganda Red Cross Society – UGX297million MTN and Airtel – Boosted call centre capacity from 20 to 100 staff to support Ministry of Health’s rapid response and public inquiries effort. Huawei – Video conferencing equipment to facilitate Ministry of Health’s coordination efforts. Jack Ma foundation – Donation of 100,000 masks, 20,089 test kits, 741 personal protective equipment, 11,111 face shields. Free Airtime and Data to MoH Task Force to conduct office meetings Stanbic Bank – UGX100m contributed towards the Corona Relief Fund also created by the bank / 5000 gloces (100packs of 50). Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) 215 Blankets / 215 Mosquito nets China Railway Number 7 – 88 anti-bacterial mattresses Crestform, Rosefoam, Comfoam, Megha and Euroflex (Makers of mattresses . – 500 mattresses Rocket Health – Support Staff to support calls to those in need of medical doctors response. Mukwano group of industries – 250 bars of washing soap (1,500kg), 24,00 bottles of Aqua Sipi Mineral Water, 1000 pieces of Basins, 1000 litres of multi-purpose liquid soap, 50 heavy duty 20lt capacity buckets. Abacus pharmaceutical industries – An assortment of drugs from National Water and Sewerage Corporation in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) – have installed hundreds of movable water tanks situated at different points in Kampala for hand-washing purposes. Aside from the tangible items, other Ugandans, especially musicians have composed songs to rally Ugandans to stay away from the pandemic. Among the fast thinkers is Presidential contender Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, NRM diehard Moses Ssali aka Babe Cool who teamed with other artists. More on the work of artists will come in a follow up story.

Comments

comments